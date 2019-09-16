Iran's national men & women teams qualify for Asian Table Tennis Championship in Indonesia

The national women’s team, comprised of Neda Shahsavari, Fatemeh Jamalifar and Mahshid Samet, quashed Makao 3-0 on Sunday and qualified for the knockout stage. They had defeated Nepal in their first match.

The men’s team also beat Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to be eligible for the last round.

The 2019 ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Championships kicked off on Sunday September 15 at Yogyakarta’s GOR Among Rogo Stadium, Indonesia.

This tournament also serve as Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier competition with quota places up for grabs in each category.

The tournament in Indonesia will have participants plying their trade in six different categories - men’s team, women’s team, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, men’s singles and women’s singles.

The team events were conducted first from Sunday (September 15), with nations contesting in eight groups for the women’s team and nine groups for the men’s team events. The finals for the women’s team event will be played on September 17 while the men’s team final will be held the next day.

On September 18, the women’s singles games are slated to begin with 64 participants taking to the court for the first round of the knockout games, alongside the men’s doubles’ first rounds.

The men’s singles, on the other hand, are scheduled to be played the following day, coinciding with the women’s doubles. The finals for these two categories will be played on September 22, while the women’s singles and men’s doubles finals will be played a day earlier.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish