Iranian, Turkish, Russian envoys for Syria discuss Astana talks development

Ali Asghar Khaji, senior political assistant to Iran’s foreign minister, Russia's Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentiev as well as Turkish Deputy Foreign Minsiter Sedat Önal met in Ankara on Sunday night to discuss the latest developments in Syria and follow up on the previous decisions and agreements in Astana talks.

The three envoys discussed and prepared the final communique of a trilateral meeting between Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents that will be held in Ankara on Monday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Ankara on Sunday night.

9218**2050

