Iran defeated by Australia but move to second round of 2019 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Champs

Iran lost three straight sets (25-22, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21) to Australia in Azadi stadium as part of the 2019 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

Iran has already advanced to the next stage by defeating Sri Lanka and Qatar in its first and second games, making today's match a formality.

Both teams are in one group in the second round, but they will not compete against each other.

Iran will play against China and India on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s good that we lost to Australia. We learnt many lessons from the game,” said Iran’s Head Coach Igor Kolaković.

The Australian head coach said they won against Iran because of their exercises.

