Iranian President Rouhani in Turkey for talks on Syria, regional issues

Rouhani was welcomed by senior Turkish Foreign Ministry officials at Ankara international airport.

A trilateral meeting between the Iranian, Turkish and Russian presidents will be held on Monday.

The three will discuss the situation in Syria, regional issues as well as economic relations.

Rouhani is accompanied by four key foreign, energy, defense and agriculture ministers as well governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

The Iranian president will return to Iran on Monday.

