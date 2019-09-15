President Rouhani terms US' presence in Syria as illegal, interventionist

Rouhani made the remarks prior to attending Iran-Russia-Turkey troika summit, adding that the summit will be the fifth meeting of the three countries on Syria issue due to the importance of the regional security.

Syrian nation have been encountering diverse challenges against terrorists and their supporters for 9 years, he underlined.

Fortunately Astana Talks have been constructive during past two and a half years ago, he said, adding nowadays most Syrian nation live under the flag and Governance of Syria Government.

Referring that terrorist are still present in Syria's Idlib, Iranian President stressed the importance of fighting against terrorists.

He went on to say that the three countries are concerned over Zionist regime's intervention and invasion in Syria and its attack on Syrian citizens and infrastructures.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish