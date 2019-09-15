President Rouhani departs for Ankara

At invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Rouhani is to attend and delivered speech at the 5th round of trilateral summit of Iran, Turkey and Russia and continuation of consultations of the Astana talks guarantors to settle the Syrian crisis.

The heads of the three states will begin talks on Monday (September 16, 2019) and will also hold talks for continuation and development of trilateral relations in different fields of economy as well as regional communications.

President Rouhani will also hold separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Ankara summit.

Iran's high-ranking delegation is to return to Tehran on Monday evening.

