Iran to widen health cooperation with Indonesia

Mohsen Asadi Lari, Director General for International Cooperation of the Health Ministry added that the recent visit of Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Indonesia and holding the nanotechnology conference in Jakarta have contributed to the countries' relations.

He recalled that Indonesia has a population of 265 million, and said that it is the largest Muslim country which has 17,500 islands.

It is the most powerful nation among the countries of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he said, adding if the two sides exchange novel technology achievements on medicine, medical equipment as well as new treatment procedures, proper grounds for activity of Iranian science-based companies will be provided.

