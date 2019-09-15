Turkey's Erzurum Economic delegation acquainted with investment opportunities in Aras

The delegation consisting of 10 economic activists in metal, food, petrochemical industries, heavy machinery, agricultural and animal sciences and road construction, after visiting Aras Free Zone, in a meeting with economic deputy of Aras Free Zone reviewed investment opportunities and grounds for expansion of joint business and economic partnerships.

Erzurum Union of Entrepreneurs and Industries Owners, as a member of the delegation, spoke about the reasons for the trip, saying that while visiting different cities and familiarizing with investment opportunities and benefits of investments in Iran, especially in Aras Free Zone and Maku, we will meet with many representatives of these sectors in the fields of agriculture, construction, information, transportation, food production, plastics and mutual trade.

The good political and economic relations between Turkey and Iran have provided the two sides with the opportunity to utilize their capacities for economic growth and prosperity, and Erzurum's proximity to the Maku Free Zone has enabled close economic ties, said Ibrahim Gozotuk.

"We are trying to meet with officials and representatives of Iranian industries to provide an opportunity for increased trade relations between the two countries," he said.

Safar Shasafand, Deputy Head of Economic and Investment Department of Aras Free Zone, also discussed the advantages and incentives of investment and the rules for registering a company and establishing a production unit in Aras Free Zone.

The delegation, which is a subsidiary of the Association of Turkish Businessmen and Craftsmen which was established in 2005 to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES), also visited Maku Free Zone.

The association was established with the aim of helping to create and develop the business environment and environment necessary for doing business in the domestic and foreign markets, and has 56 branches in Turkey and 10 agencies abroad.

