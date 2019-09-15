Int'l Maritime Industries Exhibition to be held in South Iran

The event which will host over 250 domestic and foreign firms aims at expanding maritime-based programs, introducing investment opportunities, showcasing the latest developments, familiarizing with the potential of host and guest countries.

The exhibition will be held in the areas of 'coastal and offshore', 'ports and shipping', 'construction and repair of floating vessels', 'offshore industries and deep water technology' and 'maritime industries'.

Other areas, including 'manufacture and supply of marine equipment', 'consulting and engineering', 'education and research', 'the economy of the sea', 'maritime technology', 'maritime transportation', ' maritime tourism', 'fisheries and aquaculture' as well as other related industries are to be targeted in the exhibition.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish