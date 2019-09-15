Minister says Russian loan extended for construction of Hormuzgan Sirik Power Plant

Addressing a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Finance Sergei Storchak held in Tehran on Sunday afternoon, Ardakanian said that the contract for using the 1.2 billion euro loan of the Russian government for the construction of 1.4-billion-euro power plant of Sirik in Hormuzgan on the prolongation of the operational formalities required an extension to the contract extension, which was signed today between the Russian Ministry of Finance and the Iranian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance.

He said that it is expected to begin work on equipment for workshop in the next two months at maximum and that the project will begin its implementation.

Ardakanian went on to say that in addition to this project, other projects we have with Russia, including the use of a Russian government loan to power the Inche Boroun-Garmsar railroad which financing the project should go the same way as the power plant project of Sirik.

He also said he hoped the project would be implemented by the end of this current Iranian year (starting in March 21), noted that in addition, two development projects for one of Iran's hydropower plants and one for the rehabilitation of one of the thermal power plants are on the agenda which its contract has been signed.

The official went on to say that today, the Russian Ministry of Finance announced that there is no problem facing financing of these projects and they are expected to be implemented soon, and the two projects will have around 650 to 700 million credits.

