'Iranian Wolf' ranks 3rd in Las Vegas

Mr. Olympia is the title awarded to the winner of the professional men's bodybuilding contest at Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend—an international bodybuilding competition that is held annually by the International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness (IFBB).

Joe Weider created the contest to enable Mr. Universe winners to continue competing and to earn money.

Due to visa issuance problems, Iranian athlete had to attend the event just for the first time.

After receiving the audience view award, Choopan stood before Roelly Winklaar, Curaçaoan IFBB professional bodybuilder.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish