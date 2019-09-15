Iran says US maximum pressure turned to maximum lie strategy

Mousvai made the remarks in reaction to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attempt to implicate Iran in the drone attacks on the Saudi oil field by the Houthis in Yemen and a US senator's statement against Iran.

Mousavi said that it is about five years that Saudi-led coalition has waged full-scale war on Yemen spreading the war to the region by repeated aggression and committing atrocity crimes against the Yemeni civilians.

Yemenis have shown that they stand up to the Saudi aggression and the crimes against humanity in Yemen, he added.

Such accusations and blind statements are meaningless and incomprehensible in diplomatic standards, he noted.

Mousavi said that the allegations made at the diplomatic level needs to have a minimum notion to believe, so that Pompeo's allegation is void of rationality another example of the US violation of the minimum standards of diplomatic statements.

Such remarks and measures is more like secret intelligence organizations' plans to tarnish the image of a country aiming preparatory works for future actions.

Mousavi said that the Saudi-led coalition needs to put an end to systematic attacks and aggression on Yemen and the Western countries must stop their political support to aggressors the only way to settlement of conflict in the region and restore peace by ending the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish