Iran’s Hadipour grabs silver medal of World Taekwondo Grand-Prix

Tehran, Sep 15, IRNA – Armin Hadipour, Iran’s representative in 58kg weight category of 2019 World Taekwondo Grand-Prix won silver medal of the tournament on Sunday.

Hadipour had passed behind rivals from Croatia, Turkey, Australia and Spain on his way to the finals where he lost the game to his mighty South Korean rival and grabbed the silver medal.

The competitions, in which 32 top world taekwondokas are present, began in Chiba, Japan on Friday morning.

Those who rank first, second and third will be paid 5, 3 and 1 thousand dollars respectively, with 40, 24 and 14.4 points being respectively added to their Olympics qualification ranking.

