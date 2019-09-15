Chinese publisher ready to cooperate with Iran on children's books

Qin Nen said Iran has a rich collection of works in the field of children's books, is advanced, and has appropriate contexts, adding that his company, Ananas Publications, has been active in book festivals and fairs over the past several years.

Qin said that they are ready to learn from Iran's experiences in publishing books for children and teenagers.

He also said that translating Iranian books to Chinese and vice versa is on agenda of his company.

He added that the Silk Road is a path not just for enhancing economic relations but for cultural and art cooperation as well.

Qin went on to say that Iran has good books and stories that can be published in China.

He said that the cultural commonalities are a rich source for cooperation between the Iranian and the Chinese publishers.

He hoped that the Eastern culture, the common ground between the two cultures, can play an important role in strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

Referring to his participation in the children's books and Iranians' participation in the book fairs in China, he said that these kinds of interactions open the doors for publishers.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish