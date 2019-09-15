Sep 15, 2019, 11:21 AM
UN Chief urges respect right to active, substantive, meaningful participation

Tehran, Sept 15, IRNA – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message on International Day of Democracy, 15 September 2019, urged all governments to respect the right to active, substantive and meaningful participation.

The full text of his message released by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) is as follows::

At heart, democracy is about people.  It is built on inclusion, equal treatment and participation — and it is a fundamental building block for peace, sustainable development and human rights.

These values and aspirations cannot be seen as tokens or lip service.  They must be real in people’s lives.

Yet the International Day of Democracy takes place at a time when trust is low and anxiety is high.

People are frustrated by growing inequalities and unsettled by sweeping changes from globalization and technology. 

They see conflicts going unresolved, a climate emergency going unanswered, injustice going unaddressed, and civic space shrinking. 

As we mark Democracy Day, I urge all governments to respect the right to active, substantive and meaningful participation; and I salute all of you who strive tirelessly to make this happen.

