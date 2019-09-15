Sep 15, 2019, 11:35 AM
Iran's President congratulates Nicaragua on Independence Day

Tehran, Sept 15, IRNA – Iran's President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to his Nicaraguan counterpart to José Daniel Ortega Saavedra to congratulate his country's Independence Day to the Nicaraguan people and government.

"I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the Independence Day of the Republic of Nicaragua," read President Rouhani's message.

President Rouhani expressed satisfaction over the recent serious steps taken by both countries in promoting cooperation.

President Rouhani said that the Iranian nation and government have the determination for development of friendly bonds and economic cooperation."

He also wished health and success for President Ortega and prosperity for the people of the Republic of Nicaragua.

