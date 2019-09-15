Iran's President congratulates Nicaragua on Independence Day

"I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the Independence Day of the Republic of Nicaragua," read President Rouhani's message.

President Rouhani expressed satisfaction over the recent serious steps taken by both countries in promoting cooperation.

President Rouhani said that the Iranian nation and government have the determination for development of friendly bonds and economic cooperation."

He also wished health and success for President Ortega and prosperity for the people of the Republic of Nicaragua.

