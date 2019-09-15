Minister guarantees enough supply of medicine in three years

Namaki made te remarks in a joint meeting with Indonesian counterpart Nila Moeloek.

Namaki said that cooperation with Asian states especially Indonesia is of importance for Iran, expressing readiness for cooperating with Indonesia in Halal industry, vaccination, health tourism, treatment, research and treatment.

The Iranian minister said that Indonesia has good experience in management of natural disasters, adding that Iran is ready to share the Indonesian experiences about natural disaster.

Pointing to Indonesian President visit to Iran in 2016 and also the recent trip made by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Indonesia, he said Iran has had good achievements in infrastructure, vaccination, controlling diseases, women and children health.

He also referred to health development plan by President Rouhani's government saying it has increased Iran's gross domestic product (GDP) by at least 3%.

Stressing that there are 66 medical science universities in Iran, Namaki said that Iran is ready to attract health tourists from Indonesia.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to uprooting Measles, Malaria and Tetanus and also efforts to remove common diseases between animal and human being, saying that 20 million women will be trained for achieving this objective.

Iran and Indonesia have signed three cooperation contracts on health cooperation, he said, adding that Indonesian minister's presence in Iran is regarded as saying no to the opponents.

Iran is ready to create working groups with Indonesia Health Ministry for developing health tourism.

Tehran is also ready to transfer experiences and knowledge to Jakarta in pharmaceutical technologies, stem cells and body transplants.

Meanwhile, Moeloek in response to IRNA reporter's question on Tehran-Jakarta cooperation in sanctions era, said that the medical society in Iran, Indonesia and the entire world are active for humanity.

Despite sanctions against Iran, Jakarta is ready to promote relations with Iran in all fields like supplying basic materials for making drugs, stem cells, medical researches and health tourism.

Referring to the fact that Indonesia is also trying to decrease its drug dependence, she said that Indonesia is ready to transfer experiences and technology to Iran and to taking advantage of the results of Iranian scholars' researches.

Indonesian minister said that she is in Iran to make operational the agreements signed between two countries.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Moeloek expressed readiness for sharing Iran's experiences in reducing mothers' mortality and also Iran's plan for controlling non-communicable diseases.

