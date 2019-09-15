Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 15

** IRAN NEWS
- Regulated Forex market can bring stability to Forex market
- Renault and Peugeot no longer have place in Iran
- Tehran, Moscow work on SWIFT alternative
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran inks deal to develop gas field in Persian Gulf
- Russia, Iran coordinating payment systems as SWIFT alternative
- Vaezi: Europe cannot shirk responsibility on fight against drug trafficking
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Yemeni Drones Hit Heart of Saudi Oil Industry
- ‘Iraq to Respond to Zionist Regime Attacks’
- Iran Overpower Sri Lanka at Asian Volleyball Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- POGC, Petropars ink $440m gas deal
- Nine foreign movies to screen at Iran’s Farda festival
- Iran too strong for Qatar at Asian Volleyball C’ship
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- TSE hitting record highs
- Iran, Russia work on alternatives to SWIFT
- Petropars will develop Belal Ga Field
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment