Sep 15, 2019, 8:22 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 15

Tehran, Sept 15, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Regulated Forex market can bring stability to Forex market

- Renault and Peugeot no longer have place in Iran

- Tehran, Moscow work on SWIFT alternative

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran inks deal to develop gas field in Persian Gulf

- Russia, Iran coordinating payment systems as SWIFT alternative

- Vaezi: Europe cannot shirk responsibility on fight against drug trafficking

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Yemeni Drones Hit Heart of Saudi Oil Industry

- ‘Iraq to Respond to Zionist Regime Attacks’

- Iran Overpower Sri Lanka at Asian Volleyball Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- POGC, Petropars ink $440m gas deal

- Nine foreign movies to screen at Iran’s Farda festival 

- Iran too strong for Qatar at Asian Volleyball C’ship

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TSE hitting record highs

- Iran, Russia work on alternatives to SWIFT

- Petropars will develop Belal Ga Field

