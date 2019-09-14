Iran outpower Qatar at Asian volleyball Championships

In a Saturday match in Tehran's Azadi Sports Complex, the Iranian national volleyball team defeated Qatar in three straight sets 3-0 (25-18; 25-15; 25-17).

The match was Iranian squad's second match at the 2019 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship. In its first match on Friday, Iran gained a 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-23) victory over Sri Lanka.

Milad Ebadipour, Iran's outside hitter celebrated the win, saying the Iranian team didn't allow Qatar to perform well from the very beginning.

Iran is in Group A of the event along with Sri Lanka, Australia and Qatar. The third match versus Australia starts tomorrow in Tehran's Azadi Sports Complex at 6 PM local time.

"It's going to be a tough match because both of us (Iran and Australia) wants to top the pool," said Ebadipour on Saturday.

"We won't allow Australia to think that they can win us. We have to defeat them to bettter our position as well," said opposite spiker Amir Ghafour after winning Qatar.

With this win, Iran has booked a place in the 2020 Men's Asian Olympic Qualifications.

As many as 16 teams compete in 4 groups to determine the continental champion. Also, eight best teams of the event will advance to 2020 Men's Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in China in January where the winner will win the Olympics quota.

Pool B consists of Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Kazakhstan, China, Oman and India are in Pool C.

South Korea, Indonesia, Kuwait and Pakistan are drawn in Pool D.

