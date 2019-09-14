Indian foreign secretary to visit Tehran to discuss bilateral ties

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale is visiting Iran for the 16th Foreign Office Consultations on September 15-16.

During his visit, he will hold consultations with his Iranian counterpart Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The Indian foreign secretary is also expected to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his visit.

This is India’s first dialogue at the level of Foreign Secretary since PM Narendra Modi’s re-election.

Iran is the third largest oil supplier to India after Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

