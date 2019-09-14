Sep 14, 2019, 11:13 PM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83475369
0 Persons

Indian foreign secretary to visit Tehran to discuss bilateral ties

Indian foreign secretary to visit Tehran to discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, Sept 14, IRNA - India will hold high level dialogue with Iran on Sunday in Tehran as the two countries are expected to discuss very important issues such as Iran crude sales to India, the status of the nuclear deal and other points that are crucial in their bilateral relations.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale is visiting Iran for the 16th Foreign Office Consultations on September 15-16.

During his visit, he will hold consultations with his Iranian counterpart Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The Indian foreign secretary is also expected to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his visit. 

This is India’s first dialogue at the level of Foreign Secretary since PM Narendra Modi’s re-election.

Iran is the third largest oil supplier to India after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. 

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 5 =