Iran, Turkey to examine new areas of cooperation

Secretary of the commission Bahman Hosseinpour said that President Hassan Rouhani will leave for Ankara on Sunday to attend the trilateral meeting on Syria.

Rouhani will hold talks with the presidents of the countries on the sidelines of the summit.

Following the summit, the 27th Joint Iran-Turkey Economic Commission meeting will deal with the latest situation of economic, trade, financial and banking relations between Tehran and Ankara.

Given political resolve of the two countries' leaders for promoting bilateral ties, suitable actions have been made, as a top-ranking delegation from Turkey visited Tehran recently.

As to diversification the two countries' economic and commercial cooperation, he announced establishment of five financial, banking, energy, transit and health working groups which are tasked to monitor developments unfolding in the respective sectors and settle the problems facing them.

Talks are underway with Turkish banks to do transactions using national currencies, he said, noting that Iran is currently experiencing the toughest sanctions in the history which is a major problem in the way of mutual cooperation.

