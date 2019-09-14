Iran's policy regarding JCPOA set as 'action for action'

Talking to IRNA in Bukan, Kordestan province, he added that the Europeans have commitments under the JCPOA, noting that Iran's strategic plans have taken away all excuses from all parties and they should comply with their commitments under the deal.

"After carrying out strategic plans, Iran has adopted the policy of 'action for action' which is considered a major policy in the international scene," he said.

Islamic Republic of Iran implemented the first and second nuclear steps, he said, hoping that Europeans will fulfill their commitments so that there will be no need for taking next steps by Iran.

JCPOA proved that Iranians are excellent in keeping words, as the matter has changed global attitude towards Iran and the US, Amiri said.

While the US is trying to target Iran's economy through oppressive and all-out sanctions, big countries leaders are seeking to bolster ties with Iran and this is an outcome of the JCPOA, he said.

Amiri is in West Azarbaijan to inaugurate several developmental projects.

8072**1430

