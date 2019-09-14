Iran animation wins award in San Diego Int'l Film Fest

The Last Fiction has so far won awards in the 37th Fajr Film Festival, 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth Awards, 11th International Animation Festival, Bucheon International Animation Festival and some other international events.

The San Diego International Film Festival is an independent film festival produced by the non-profit San Diego Film Foundation in San Diego, California.

The festival is held annually in the Fall across two "villages" in the Gaslamp Quarter and La Jolla.

The event was held during August 23-25.

The Last Fiction is an animated film adaptation of the story of "Zahhak", a page from the historical identity of Iranians and one of the central tales of Shahnameh by Ferdowsi.

The main idea of the recounting of this tale is to lend a different perspective to the legends and heroes of ancient Iranians.

Production of the work started in 2010, and since then over 100 animators have worked on the film.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish