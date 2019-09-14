Iranian female referees to judge in West Asian Para Powerlifting Championships

According to the World Para Powerlifting Committee, Mojgan Nasiri and "Hadis Shokohi" are the judges who go to Jordan for judging in the world Para Powerlifting competitions. This is the first time Iranian women are judging in the overseas competitions.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Mojgan Nasiri said that a couple of months ago there was a women's refereeing class in Kazakhstan, which she attended along with other Iranian female referee Hadis Shokohi . This rotary course in two practical and theoretical aspects led her to be invited to the West Asian Championship in Jordan for the first time; an invitation that can be a great step forward on the development of women with disabilities in Iran.

The head of the Women's Committee of the Federation of Disabled Sports went on to say that of course there have been no women's Para Powerlifting competitions in Iran so far, but there are capacities and abilities in this category that can make Iran bag medal in Asia and in the world. We strive to provide a platform for women and girls to develop this field through well-planned and established refereeing and coaching classes.

West Asian Weightlifting Powerlifting Games will be held in Amman, Jordan on September 18-20.

