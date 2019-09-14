Sep 14, 2019, 7:43 PM
Two Iranian taekwondokas advance to World Taekwondo Grand-Prix semi-final

Tehran, Sept 14, IRNA – Iranian taekwondo fighters Armin Hadipour (- 58kg) and Sajjad Mardani (+ 80 kg) advanced to semi-final category of the World Taekwondo Grand-Prix which is underway in Japan.

The competitions, in which 32 top world taekwondokas are present, began in Chiba, Japan on Friday morning.

Hadipour defeated Croatia, Turkey and Australia and advanced to semi-final match.

Meanwhile, Mardani overpowered Russia, US and Brazil and advanced to semi-final stage to stand against South Korean rival.

Those who rank first, second and third will be paid 5, 3 and 1 thousand dollars, respectively, with 40, 24 and 14.4 points being, respectively added to their Olympics qualification ranking.

