Two Iranian taekwondokas advance to World Taekwondo Grand-Prix semi-final

The competitions, in which 32 top world taekwondokas are present, began in Chiba, Japan on Friday morning.

Hadipour defeated Croatia, Turkey and Australia and advanced to semi-final match.

Meanwhile, Mardani overpowered Russia, US and Brazil and advanced to semi-final stage to stand against South Korean rival.

Those who rank first, second and third will be paid 5, 3 and 1 thousand dollars, respectively, with 40, 24 and 14.4 points being, respectively added to their Olympics qualification ranking.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish