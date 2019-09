Enemies misinterpret Iran's commitment on Adrian Darya super tanker

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo underlined that Iran had announced that its oil will not be transferred to countries under EU sanctions, but had not undertaken any commitment, so by selling Iranian oil to private company even if it is transferred to Syria, they cannot accuse Iran of breaching its official position, Baeidinejad wrote on his Telegram channel.

He reiterated that Picardo's remarks are exactly the same as Iran's stances.

Baeidinejad expressed happiness that it is now clear to everyone that by Iran's commitments, the UK meant those official remarks and the official written note of the Iranian diplomatic mission.

Earlier, western media quoted Picardo as saying: "You can see from the images that the oil has ended up in Syria, but that’s not to say that there’s a breach of the undertaking [by Iran].”

He added: "We did not have an undertaking that the oil would not end up in Syria."

Meanwhile earlier, Baeidinejad in a message said the super tanker Adrian Darya's cargo has been sold to a private company and has been delivered at sea, adding that its owner will identify its destination.

He referred to his meeting with the top UK diplomat, saying the UK's measures against Adrian Darya were against international regulations.

The EU sanctions cannot be extended to third countries, he added.

Despite, the US threats, oil tanker sold its oil to a private company and has violated no rule, he reiterated.

Grace 1, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized earlier this month by the UK Royal Marines off the coast of the UK Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US was trying to block the release of Grace 1.

The US was struggling to block the release of the tanker, but in defiance of its attempts, Gibraltar court issued a ruling to release the ship.

The name of Grace-1 tanker carrying the Iranian oil changed its name to Adrian Darya. The tanker was released on August 18.

In the meantime, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said the UK action on July 4 to seize a tanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar was an illegal action.

