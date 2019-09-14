Sep 14, 2019, 7:15 PM
Defense Min says home-made industry gains capability of systematic design

Tehran, Sept 14, IRNA – Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Saturday that today, the defense industry has achieved the capability to design systematic products, as it can serve as the forerunner in the field of technology.

Addressing in the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Defense Ministry and Scientific and Technological Department of Presidential Office, he added that signing of the deal is aimed at making optimal use of the specialists, scientists and academicians as well as knowledge-based companies in a bid to reinforce the country's defense foundation.

Noting that numerous scientific and technological capacities have been created in the country, Hatami said that aggregation of the capacities can bring remarkable achievements for the dear Iranian nation.

The agreement will help design outstanding products in the needed areas of the defense sector to give an upper hand to the sector, the minister said.

