Defense Min says home-made industry gains capability of systematic design

Addressing in the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Defense Ministry and Scientific and Technological Department of Presidential Office, he added that signing of the deal is aimed at making optimal use of the specialists, scientists and academicians as well as knowledge-based companies in a bid to reinforce the country's defense foundation.

Noting that numerous scientific and technological capacities have been created in the country, Hatami said that aggregation of the capacities can bring remarkable achievements for the dear Iranian nation.

The agreement will help design outstanding products in the needed areas of the defense sector to give an upper hand to the sector, the minister said.

