Iranian expatriates front-runner in working with Iranian universities

Hossein Salar Amoli on Saturday referred to the plans of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology's International Scientific Cooperation Office for part-time collaboration of Iran's expatriate professors at Iranian universities, and went on to say that the ministry's main plans are to work with Iranian professors living abroad, and last year about 943 Iranian specialists entered Iran and temporarily worked with universities and other sectors of the country.

These partnerships included various research and planning projects, and this year "we are also striving to utilize the capacity and knowledge of Iranian expatriates", he said.

The deputy minister of science, research and technology also noted that cooperation with Iranian expatriate professors does not have any limitation, adding that whenever the influential Iranian specialists are identified, "we use their abilities and there is no limit".

Referring to the policy of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology in recruiting expatriate professors, the official emphasized that one of the policies of the ministry besides attracting foreign professors who are able to cooperate full time with Iran is to benefit from the science and knowledge of professors who can cooperate in part-time situations.

A group of specialists and professors from other countries do not have full-time cooperation that can be attained by part-time or intensive teaching in Iran.

