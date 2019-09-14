American expert describes US maximum pressure policy 'outrageous'

Daniel Lazare in an interview with IRNA elaborated Donald Trump's policies on possible talks with Iran, adding that there is not any opening on the US part.

He went on to say that Trump is surrounded by hardliners and he himself is a hardliner as well; Israel is pushing him towards Iran.

Commenting on Brian Hook who is in charge of Iran's file in the US state department and had offered a multi-million dollar bribe to oil tanker Adrian Darya’s captain to facilitate the seizure of the vessel, American journalist noted that the country's behavior is very shocking.

This is an example of how gangsters like the US policy turn into, American behavior is so contemptuous and bullying, he reiterated.

American author of 'The Frozen Republic' underlined that the behavior is against International law and the whole world takes Iran's side in this end.

Lazare underlined that things are not going well for the US and its empire is falling apart; The Middle East policy is in disaster and the same trend applies in Afghanistan's issue.

There is no way out for the US regarding Afghanistan. Trump has not solved the problems but made them worse, said the American expert.

What is true for Afghanistan is true for the Persian Gulf, Yemen as well as Syria; Trump seeks to cover them up but cannot get away with them, he added.

Despite the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 requires lifting international sanctions on Iran, US President Donald Trump imposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran on November 5, 2018, and the “maximum pressure” afterwards.

The process of this maximum pressure was followed in a way that, according to the US officials, over the recent years the most unprecedented sanctions in the world were imposed against Iran.

Daniel Lazare who is a journalist and author has published various books such as 'The Frozen Republic', 'The Velvet Coup' as well as 'America's Undeclared War'.

