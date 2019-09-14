VP notes JCPOA’s impacts in country undeniable

Amiri said on Saturday that although US president Donald Trump has unilaterally withdrawn from the deal, the legal and political effects of the JCPOA still remain adducible as an international document.

He said that with the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, Iran was deprived of the benefits of this deal by imposing cruel sanctions, noting that the Iranian people have shown that by their unity and cohesion they are able to withstand even the most severe sanctions and defeat the enemies plot.

The dream that former US security adviser John Bolton had seen for the Iranian nation has not been realized, and the Iranian nation continues to move forward on the path of hope and development, the VP added, referring to the expulsion of Bolton from the White House.

"The JCPOA, as the biggest case of the system and international relations, had come to the conclusion to our government officials that cruel resolutions were imposed against Iran, and the entire international community was against us," the Vice Presidential for Parliamentary affairs made the remark.

Emphasizing that the JCPOA has changed the way the world views the Islamic Republic and no one can deny it, the official went on to say that if we look at the conditions of the past 6 years, we can illuminate the future with an accurate analysis.

Amiri went on to say that the JCPOA has proven that the Iranians are the world's front-runners in complying with their commitments, and today the status of Iran and the United States has changed in the world.

