Interior minister describes EEU as big capacity for Iran

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Mashad, Rahmani Fazli said 300 discount and promotion products will be exported to the EEU members-states, adding that 500 products will also be imported from the EEU.

He also referred to plans for developing cooperation between Iranian and Kyrgyz provinces, saying Razavi Khorasan can play the major role with this regard.

Rahmani Fazli noted that Kyrgyz officials are interested in developing bilateral cooperation with Iran.

Iran has ratified the policy of boosting cooperation between provinces with Kyrgyzstan.

Iranian minister said the current value of annual trade between Iran and Kyrgyzstan is $44m, adding that the figure is planned to be doubled within next two years.

He went on to say that the two countries signed an agreement on security and law enforcement issues.

Accordingly, issues like fighting terrorism, smuggling, extremism and systematic crimes, exchanging information and training were finalized and will be implemented after being ratified in Iranian parliament.

Earlier, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian had said that Iran's accession to Eurasian Economic Union will help boost Iran's non-oil exports.

The Eurasian Economic Union, also known as the Eurasian Union, is a political and economic union of states located in central and northern Eurasia. The treaty aiming at establishment of the EAEU was signed on May 29, 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, and came into force on January 1, 2015.

