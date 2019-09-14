Minister says $15-billion LC does not mean reducing sanctions

Addressing a ceremony to sign contract to develop Balal gas field, Zangeneh said oil sanctions were supposed to be lifted to let Iran sell its oil since the mentioned LC will create debt for Iran.

Referring to the fact that the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company has become operational by $100 million, he said it is now active with the capacity of 450,000 barrels and its capacity is to increase to 480,000 barrels per day.

Expressing hope for starting discovery in Farzad- B, Zangeneh said if Indians are present in the due time, we will do the project unless we will do it independently.

He noted that China has not officially announced that it had withdrawn from South Pars phase 11 project, adding that negotiations are underway to solve the issue peacefully.

