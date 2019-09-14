Germany hosted 9th European Conference on Iranian Studies

The biennial conference of Iranian Studies and the biennial conference of the Society for the Study of Persian Languages, one of the largest gatherings of Iranian scholars in the world, is held every four years by (Societas Iranologica Europaea) .

Created in 1983, this institution aims to promote development and support Iranian studies in ancient, medieval and modern times in the fields of linguistics, literature, history, religions, art, archeology, philosophy, ethnology, geography, humanities and Theoretical knowledge.

