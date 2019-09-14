Sep 14, 2019, 5:05 PM
Germany hosted 9th European Conference on Iranian Studies

Berlin, Sept 14, IRNA – The 9th European Conference on Iranian Studies (ECIS9) was held during September 9 -13 at the Institute of Iranian Studies in Free University of Berlin, Germany.

The biennial conference of Iranian Studies and the biennial conference of the Society for the Study of Persian Languages, one of the largest gatherings of Iranian scholars in the world, is held every four years by (Societas Iranologica Europaea) .

Created in 1983, this institution aims to promote development and support Iranian studies in ancient, medieval and modern times in the fields of linguistics, literature, history, religions, art, archeology, philosophy, ethnology, geography, humanities and Theoretical knowledge.

