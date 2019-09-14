Official urges Europeans to avoid irresponsibility in fight against narcotics

Fight against drug trafficking should be in line with the nuclear deal otherwise target countries will be harmed from drug trafficking, Vaezi said addressing a meeting with secretaries of councils on fighting against illegal drugs.

He described US, Israeli regime and some Arab countries in the region as enemies of fight against narcotics in Iran.

Since most of the smugglers have targeted Europe, they should not undermine establishing cooperation in this fight, Vaezi said urging Europeans to help Iran in the sanctions era.

Earlier, Iran's Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli expressed Iran’s readiness to share experiences with Kyrgyzstan, and said Iran is standing in the forefront in fight against illegal drugs.

Referring to drug production in Afghanistan, he said in spite of the fact that the US troops are in Afghanistan, they do not fight against narcotics in that country.

The common borders are approximately controlled by Iran which means that Afghanistan has no especial monitoring on its borders, he said.

Fazli reiterated that Western countries and Europe has also provided no aid for Iran in this regard.

Over 800 tons of narcotics are annually discovered in Iran and the country has valuable experiences in fight against illegal drug trafficking, curing addicted people, ways to discover hidden drugs and busting gangs, he said.

