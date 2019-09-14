Ireland team in Iran to promote Iran tourism

Iran with 15 UNESCO World Heritage sites and the 10th country on Tourism Attractions and 5th on Ecotourism, has significant status for the foreign tourists, Iran is one of the rich countries of the cultural places, ecotourism sites and historical monuments which called the cradle of civilization in light of 7,000 years civilization.



An array of museums, a myriad of ecotourism opportunities, numerous religious sites, Affordable healthcare services, extensive bus network, and air and rail infrastructure are just a small part of Iran’s potentials for Tourism.

Tourists give preferences for different destinations in Iran to see the glorious landmarks, spectacular nature and sight-seeings, special culture and others Iran has them all!



This country has various landmarks and tourist resorts due to its history and geographical status, So it has something to offer for almost everyone, a variety of attractions enough to satisfy the variety of tastes and attitudes.



Such qualities make Iran a perfect destination, despite what most people think based on international propaganda and political decisions.



The world Muslims are keen to travel to Iran as pilgrims, pay a visit to the holy shrines and also enjoy its natural sight-seeings and tourist attractions.



Iranian people are famous for their hospitality and all those who visit Iran appreciate the culture of hospitality Iranians show when they come across the tourists.

A 5 -member delegation headed by the Irish Union of Tourism Agency Agents, as well as executives of leading agencies and journalists active in the field of tourism, will be familiar with Iran's tourism capacities as they travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran on a six-day trip, Larijani the director of advertising and marketing office of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ministry added.

He said that the delegation was held in collaboration with the private sector and visiting the tourist capacities of the provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Fars and Yazd is included in the Irish travel plan.

One of the main thrusts of the Irish delegation's tour to Iran is awareness of the country's favorable tourism environment and tourism potential, Larijani added.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish