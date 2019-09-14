India calls for expansion of military cooperation with Iran

In a meeting between India's Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and Ambassador Ali Chegini of Iran, the two referred to the bright historical relations and friendship between the two once-neighboring countries and discussed the methods to enhance military ties.

In the meeting,‌ Singh welcomed Iran's suggestions regarding promoting military and defensive interactions, especially in education and training; exchanging experiences and information in fighting terrorism, piracy, rescue operations in the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean; and also exchanging delegations at different levels.

Besides introducing Iran's new military attaché in New Delhi, Chegini handed the message of Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami to the Indian minister and also gave an account about Iran's valuable military capabilities in the fields of defensive products based on domestic knowledge and self-sufficiency.

