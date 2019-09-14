Iran, Bolivia developing friendly ties

She said that Iran is a wonderful country interested in better relations with Bolivia and other countries based on mutual respect, adding that is the fruit of active diplomacy of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

He condemned the US administration for imposing the harsh economic sanctions on Iran saying that such brutal actions bring responsibility for the US government. She said that the US harsh sanctions on Iran are amounted to Genocide ignoring the International Law and total disregard of the United Nations Charter.

The US "Economic War" against Iran prevents the Persian country from maintaining the commercial flow to which a sovereign state is entitled by the UN Charter, she said.

Pérez Ramos described Iran as a country which respects international agreements and is committed to all agreements it has signed and on the other hand US administration as not paying attention to its commitments under international pacts like Iran nuclear deal endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

She slammed the international community for its silence against US acts, saying that Washington perpetrated crimes against the Iranian people in line with achieving hegemonic goals.

The Bolivian envoy praised the role of Iranian men and women in resisting to the arrogant powers.

Pérez Ramos said that exchange of economic delegations and boosting tourism cooperation are prerequisite to developing relations.

Earlier, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani emphasized development of relations with Bolivia in all fields, and noted that the region and Latin America always had problems that were rooted in the interference and the avarice of the great powers.

Noting that Iran and Bolivia as two revolutionary countries had strategic goals and common positions in the international community, he underlined that the two countries had been and would be together to achieve their goals.

