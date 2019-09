The hosts beat its rival in consecutive sets (25-15, 25-17 and 25-23).

Iran is scheduled to play its second game against Qatar later on Saturday.

The first two teams of each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

The top eight teams of the tournament will compete in Olympics qualifiers in China in winter when the first team of Asia will punch its ticket for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

