Sep 14, 2019, 8:42 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 14

Tehran, Sept 14, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Tehran rules out talks with Washington

- Bolton's elimination a gift to Rouhani

- Rouhani: US talks meaningless while sanctions remain in place

** IRAN DAILY

- Report: Trump considering Macron’s $15b plan for Iran

- Iran annual non-oil exports reach $44.3b: PBO

- Iran, Kyrgyzstan ink security cooperation deal

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- No let-up in ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran

- Condemnations pour in over Zionist PM’s annexation plans

- Iran taekwondoka advances to World Taekwondo Grand-Prix final

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran-China ties have turned strategic: Baqeri

- ‘Tazieh can embellish capital all throughout the year’ 

-  Hosseini seizes gold in World Taekwondo Grand Prix final

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Exports of SMEs rise to €1.3b

- NIGC in gas transit talks with European companies

- Growth in trade with Russia

