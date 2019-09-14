Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 14

** IRAN NEWS
- Tehran rules out talks with Washington
- Bolton's elimination a gift to Rouhani
- Rouhani: US talks meaningless while sanctions remain in place
** IRAN DAILY
- Report: Trump considering Macron’s $15b plan for Iran
- Iran annual non-oil exports reach $44.3b: PBO
- Iran, Kyrgyzstan ink security cooperation deal
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- No let-up in ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran
- Condemnations pour in over Zionist PM’s annexation plans
- Iran taekwondoka advances to World Taekwondo Grand-Prix final
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran-China ties have turned strategic: Baqeri
- ‘Tazieh can embellish capital all throughout the year’
- Hosseini seizes gold in World Taekwondo Grand Prix final
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Exports of SMEs rise to €1.3b
- NIGC in gas transit talks with European companies
- Growth in trade with Russia
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment