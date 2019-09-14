Iran's zero enrichment lacks legal basis: French ex-envoy

Gerard Araud tweeted: "Zero enrichment activity in Iran forever has no legal basis."

He added: "Anyway, no Iranian government, whatever its political orientation, would accept such limitation of its sovereignty."

"Enrichment has to be monitored to remain in the framework of the NPT," he noted.

Earlier in a separate message, Araud said: "If Iran is progressively getting out of the JCPOA, it’s because the US have denounced the agreement they had negotiated and imposed sanctions in breach of it."

Enrichment should be carried out under supervision to remain within the frameworks of Non-Proliferation Treaty, he said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called maintaining enrichment right for Iran as one of the main weak points of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

US officials make such claims at a time when Iran has been a signatory to the NPT since 1970 and on the basis of the treaty, enrichment is one of the indisputable rights of Iran in its peaceful nuclear activities.

Israel, the main critic of the Iranian nuclear program possesses stockpiling of about 400 warheads. Israel refuses to open up its nuclear sites to the International Atomic Energy Agency and does not sign up for NPT either.

Israel conceals Dimona nuclear reactor from the IAEA, the UN nuclear agency.

8072**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish