Erdogan says upcoming Ankara meeting to focus on Idlib

"We will continue to discuss developments in Idlib, including observation posts and the fight against terrorist organizations," he said.

According to Anadolu Agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will attend the summit scheduled for Monday to resolve the Syrian conflict.

"This summit is a process. It started in Sochi and continued in Ankara. And later we continued it in Tehran," Erdogan said.

Presidential office director for communications and information Parviz Esmaili said that President Hassan Rouhani is to visit Ankara on Sunday to attend Iran-Russia-Turkey trilateral summit slated to be held on Monday.

Rouhani’s visit will take place at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Erdogan, Esmaili said.

He is also to deliver speech in the 5th round of Iran-Russia-Turkey trilateral meeting which will be held in line with consultation of the Astana peace guarantors on Monday, he added.

