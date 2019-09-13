Regional peace, security depend on good ties of countries

In a meeting with Kyrgyz premier Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, he added that the US is seeking to sow discord in the region, as the country and the Zionist regime are thinking only about their interests.

Describing mutual cooperation in the fields of economy and culture as significant, he also called for enhancing them in the coming years.

The Iranian minister voiced readiness for sharing experience in the field of police, drugs and education with the country in a bid to promote relations in the fields of economy, culture, exchanging information and police collaboration.

Noting that extremism, terrorism and violence in the region are supported by the US, Zionist regime and certain regional states, he said that the countries put their money, weaponry and information at their disposal.

"Regional cooperation will help establish sustainable peace and security in the region," Rahmani-Fazli said.

"While the US is seeking to create discord in the Islamic world, we are trying to establish sustainable peace, security and unity in the region," he said.

Rahmani-Fazli invited Kyrgyz premier to visit Iran and he accepted to travel to Tehran in the near future.

Abylgaziev, for his part, referred to good ties between the two countries, saying that given the numerous economic capacities, bilateral relations should improve further.

Criticizing suspension of direct flights between the two countries, he maintained that direct flights are necessary for the two countries' businessmen and people.

"We are opposed to sanctions and believe that they are detrimental not only to Iran but also created problems for the friendly countries," he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish