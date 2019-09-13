Iran football team hit Tajikistan in CAFA U-15 Girls Champs

The event kicked off with the attendance of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Kyrgyzstan in Tashkent on Friday.
Iranian players are to stand against Kyrgyzstan on Saturday and then Uzbekistan on Sunday.
Tehran, Sept 13, IRNA – Iranian U-15 football team defeated Tajikistan in CAFA U-15 Girls Championship.
