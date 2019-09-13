Sep 13, 2019, 11:05 PM
Iran football team hit Tajikistan in CAFA U-15 Girls Champs

Tehran, Sept 13, IRNA – Iranian U-15 football team defeated Tajikistan in CAFA U-15 Girls Championship.

The event kicked off with the attendance of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Kyrgyzstan in Tashkent on Friday.

Iranian players are to stand against Kyrgyzstan on Saturday and then Uzbekistan on Sunday.

