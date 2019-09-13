Imam Khomeini Int’l University in Times Ranking

Times Higher Education World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings by Times Higher Education magazine.

While in 2012-2014 only one Iranian university and in 2015 Sharif University of Technology and Isfahan University of Technology were present in this ranking list, the figure increased to 18 universities in 2018 and then boosted to 29 ones in 2019.

Imam Khomeini International University is a university in Iran that was founded after the Islamic Revolution. The bill of IKIU’s constitution was ratified by the Iranian Parliament in January 1984.

Constituent organs of IKIU include Board of trustees, president, and council.

