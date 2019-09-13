Zarif comments on Israel's spying on US President

"The #B_Team Strikes again," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

He added: "@realDonaldTrump: With a BFF in the #B_Team — who empties US coffers and takes US foreign policy hostage — SPYING on the US PRESIDENT, America doesn't need enemies."

Zarif made the remarks in reaction to US media 'Politico' recent report on accusing Israeli regime of planting spy devices near White House.

"The US government concluded within the past two years that Israel was most likely behind the placement of cellphone surveillance devices that were found near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington," Politico quoted three former senior US officials with knowledge of the matter.

"The miniature surveillance devices, colloquially known as “StingRays,” mimic regular cell towers to fool cellphones into giving them their locations and identity information. Formally called international mobile subscriber identity-catchers or IMSI-catchers, they also can capture the contents of calls and data use," it added.

According to report, "the devices were likely intended to spy on President Donald Trump as well as his top aides and closest associates — though it’s not clear whether the Israeli efforts were successful."

