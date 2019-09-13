Turkish firms eager to invest in Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Reza Kami said over the last decade, Turkish companies have had relatively good investment in Iran and 100 big and medium-sized enterprises have invested in different areas like in Azarbaijan and Aras.

Most of the investment were in industry and production fields.

Kami has recently hailed Turkish companies’ investment in Iran, and expressed support for Iranian companies’ investment, especially knowledge-based ones, in Turkey.

He noted that Iranian companies are active in service and commercial sectors of Turkey.

Kami had earlier told IRNA that Turkish government officially announced that it will not accompany the US in sanctions against Iran and does not accept substitution of Iran oil and gas with that of other countries.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone conversation that Iran is fully prepared to develop ties with the friendly and fraternal country, Turkey.

Rouhani also called for fast implementation of joint projects between Iran and Turkey.

Erdogan also noted Ankara’s readiness to expand and develop bilateral ties with Tehran.

