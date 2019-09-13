Sep 13, 2019, 7:23 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83473842
0 Persons

Iran taekwondo fighter grabs gold in World Taekwondo Grand-Prix

Iran taekwondo fighter grabs gold in World Taekwondo Grand-Prix

Tehran, Sept 13, IRNA - Iranian taekwondo fighter Mir Hashem Hosseini in the weight category of – 68 kg defeated UK rival 36-20 and received a gold medal in World Taekwondo Grand-Prix which is underway in Japan.

The competitions, in which 32 top world taekwondokas are present, began in Chiba, Japan on Friday morning.

South Korea and Brazil jointly received bronze medals.

In semi-final match, Hosseini defeated Brazilian rival 10-4 and booked the ticket for final stage.

He had earlier defeated Mexican and Spanish taekwondokas.

Those who rank first, second and third will be paid 5, 3 and 1 thousand dollars, respectively, with 40, 24 and 14.4 points being, respectively added to their Olympics qualification ranking.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 0 =