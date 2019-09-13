Iran taekwondo fighter grabs gold in World Taekwondo Grand-Prix

The competitions, in which 32 top world taekwondokas are present, began in Chiba, Japan on Friday morning.

South Korea and Brazil jointly received bronze medals.

In semi-final match, Hosseini defeated Brazilian rival 10-4 and booked the ticket for final stage.

He had earlier defeated Mexican and Spanish taekwondokas.

Those who rank first, second and third will be paid 5, 3 and 1 thousand dollars, respectively, with 40, 24 and 14.4 points being, respectively added to their Olympics qualification ranking.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish