Tehran ready to develop ties with Dushanbe, envoy says

Speaking in a meeting with Mahmadsaid Ubaydulloyev, Chairman of Tajikistan Supreme Assembly, Saberi said that the Iranian and Tajik parliaments will be able to play major supportive role in developing political, economic and cultural relations.

Both sides discussed promoting parliamentary ties, boosting bilateral cooperation, regional and international issues.

Reminding the determination of two countries for developing relations with regard to religious, language and cultural commonalities, Saberi emphasized recent positive developments in Iran-Tajikistan relations.

Meanwhile, Ubaydulloyev referred to commonalities between two countries and also Iran’s achievements.

He also underlined the importance of reinforcing relations between Tehran and Dushanbe.

