John Bolton's ouster: End of White House warmongering?

Following his abrupt decisions, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the removal of White House National Security Adviser John Bolton via Twitter. Although the US media had long anticipated the dispute between the president and some of his close associates and advisers, most of them predicted the dismissal of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as more likely.

For more than two and a half years of presence at his White House Oval Office, Donald Trump has made many changes to the composition of the US government. For this reason, Bolton's expulsion may seem ordinary to many countries around the world. But Bolton's view and stance in the US president's decisions has changed the meaning of this firing.

Trump has so far appointed two secretaries of defense and two caretakers to the department; also appointed two secretaries and two caretakers to the US Department of Homeland Security. He has also replaced two secretaries and one caretaker for the State Department; two CIA directors and three White House chiefs of staff along with three US national security advisors were among the most important changes he made to his White House associates.

Bolton's deputy, Charles Cooperman, is currently acting as interim head of the National Security Council until Trump appoints fourth national security adviser to the White House in the coming weeks.

John Bolton is one of the political figures known to Iranians with two important characteristics. Opposition to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the continued illusion of regime change in Iran, along with the strong support for the Zionist regime, have been Bolton's most prominent features in the media in recent years.

For nearly a year and a half, he has been trying to put both of those qualities to the forefront of the White House's national security adviser's post, and even at different times he had set time for realization of his wishes, but he achieved almost none.

In recent weeks, US media have been reporting strong disagreements between Trump and Bolton. The two are said to have had very different approaches to the White House's policies toward Iran, North Korea and even Venezuela.

Business Insider also attributed the dismissal to Bolton's deep political divisions with Trump, adding that their 17-month collaboration reached its end because of their competitive outlook on Afghanistan and talks with the Taliban. Bolton is known as the architect of the Iraq war, whose sharp views, particularly on Iran, especially on regime change, have drawn more attention than others.

A warmonger moved away from White House

Some believe that the recent shift in the White House is seen as a major change in the White House's foreign policy structure, which may spin the policies of the current administration.

The ABC News Web site has revealed that by the end of the summer, the most important supporter of the war among Trump's closest associates had come to his end. The surprising thing about John Bolton's dismissal is of course why it didn't happen earlier.

According to the report, the height of Bolton's failure to induce Trump to put a limited attack on Iran on the agenda of the White House following the downing of the US drone over Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. Bolton strongly demanded a harsh response against Iran to prevent Tehran from further show of its power.

Bolton had, of course, for many years already cultivated this warmongering outlook on Iran. He had assessed the only way to stop Iran is going to war and bombing the country in an article published in the New York Times in 2015.

Bolton was one of the most influential people in Washington's foreign policy, and Donald Trump's departure from the Nuclear Agreement known as JCPOA is being judged as one of his decisions for the US president, according to the analysis. For this reason, experts see Iran at the center of the news wave that Trump created as a very important change in US foreign policy.

Perhaps it was because of Bolton's prominence in Washington's decision-making that the ouster was so disappointing for him. He wrote in a message to some reporters and the media, "You can't oust me. I resign myself."

To many analysts, the separation of Trump and Bolton was inevitable because they disagreed on many foreign policy issues. 'The US Today' newspaper reported that the political proximity of the two was troubling from the beginning. Trump's campaign to get out of the dead-end of the US endless wars, from the very beginning, was opposed to Bolton's interventionist and aggressive approach. As Trump sought to negotiate with the US enemies, Bolton was planning to overthrow them. The most significant example of this was the case of Afghanistan to cancel a meeting with Taliban representatives that could have led to a US exit from a 18-year war. Bolton has always believed that the Taliban is unreliable and should not be negotiated.

Even a news source quoted US President was angry at John Bolton because Trump believes his adviser had revealed the detail of the private dialogue in which the president proposed a nuclear weapons use to mitigate the impact of weather storms.

According to Aaron David Miller, a prominent political figure for both the US parties and a prominent Carnegie Institution analyst, Bolton was a person who repeated the answer of "no" to Trump.

North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Afghanistan and ... were among those areas. According to the political expert, "the two were out of sync both in personal and political character."

According to such an analysis, Trump views Bolton as a warmonger person. Even some of the president's allies feared that the hard-line national security adviser will gradually engage the US president in a military conflict, especially in the Middle East. It is now hoped that Bolton's ouster will ease the desire for war at the White House.

