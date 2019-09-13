Minister: Iran in forefront of fighting narcotics

Speaking in a meeting with Head of the State Service on Drug Control of Kyrgyzstan Colonel Oleg Zapolsky, Rahmani-Fazli said that Iran has taken extensive measures in fighting narcotics and has continued its fight despite receiving no international aid.

Referring to drug production in Afghanistan, he said in spite of the fact that the US troops are present in Afghanistan, they do not fight against narcotics in that country.

Despite difficulties as regard Afghanistan government sovereignty, the common borders are approximately controlled by Iran meaning that Afghanistan has no especial monitoring on borders, he said.

Fazli reiterated that Western countries and Europe has also provided no aid for Iran.

Over 800 tons narcotics are annually discovered in Iran and the country has valuable experiences in fighting illegal drugs, curing addicted people, ways to discover hidden drugs and fighting gangs, he said.

Iran is ready to share all these experiences with Kyrgyzstan, he stressed.

Referring to good experiences of Iran anti-drug police and Iran Drug Control Headquarters, Rahmani-Fazli urged both sides to exchange delegation aiming to develop the level of ties.

He also expressed readiness for exchanging information, sharing experiences as well as supplying equipment and training forces and holding training courses for treating addicted people.

Zapolsky, for his part, presented a report of the body’s activities and urged Iran to help Kyrgyzstan in this regard.

Based on the official statistics, there are 8,500 addicted people in Kyrgyzstan who mostly use heroin and opium, he added.

He noted that 500 kg heroin and about 2 tons opium are used annually in Kyrgyzstan.

